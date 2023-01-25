Winter returned last week. Nearly 2 inches of snow fell over three events, bringing the monthly total to 5.7 inches; 6.3 inches in normal. Our January precipitation total is 0.33 inch; 0.34 inch is normal. The daily average temperature was below normal every day.
Buena Vista Weekly Climatological Data - January 24
- Mal Sillars
