Bob Gomez delivers a $20,000 bequest to Amber van Leuken of Ark-Valley Humane Society Thursday. The bequest came from the estate of Vern and Georgianna Rutherford, formerly of Buena Vista, which Gomez administers. From left: Gayle Sengel holding Rascal, Erik Sengel, Gomez holding Moomoo, van Leuken, Ruby (lying down) Jennifer Dissette with Kazi and Linda Osborne holding Stinky. All of the dogs are rescue dogs.