Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 80F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.