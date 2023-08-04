After 27 years, Buena Vista Automotive has closed it’s doors. Owner Duff Lacy said the long standing shop had nearly 900 hundred customers.
“I consider them all family and friends. I treat them as equals,” he said. “My attitude has always been ‘How do you want to be treated?’ And that's how you treat your customers, spend their money the way you would spend yours. If they need it, they need it. If they don't, they don't. Just take care of people and treat them like humans.”
He and his brother, Giff, bought the business together in 1996. Lacy had always been part of family businesses, and he wanted to ensure his kids had the same opportunities he had.
“I grew up in a small town. I wanted them to have those opportunities, and that was Buena Vista,” he said. “It’s still a small town, no matter what. It’s still got the same atmosphere.”
Though he loves his business and the customer community, he’s ready to retire.
“First of all, it’s my age,” he said. “I’m building a house, and I need to get the house done by the end of the year. … I’m just ready to enjoy life. It’s time.”
He’s heard no shortage of congratulations about his retirement, with many of his retired customers encouraging him to enjoy it.
“I had one guy who came in specifically to say that,” he said. “He said, ‘I know, you’re tired. It shows.’ You can only do so much so long. … In here, I’m young. The mindset is there but the body doesn’t. But Pam and I are together, and we’ere building a house and can’t wait to get up in the morning and have a cup of coffee and look out the window. This is what you do when you retire.”
Lacy, who also served Buena Vista as mayor, has seen waves in the town. When he came in, he said, there was a wave of older mechanics moving on, and he fulfilled that role.
“Right now, that wave is here again,” he said. “All the mechanics are about my same age and they're all saying, ‘You know, it's time to move.’”
He had even attempted to pass the business on to someone to keep it open. Though he offered to finance it and help make it work, he said, nobody was interested.
“It's a different world,” he said. “You can make money in this business because people need their car. If you do the business right, you'll always have work. … It hurts me right now to say I don't know where to take your car. I want to tell them, ‘Take it here,’ or ‘I've got somebody, stay here.’ I want them to have that comfort, to know that they're going to be taken care of.”
What hurts, he said, is not having anyone to take his place.
“I'm unloading 900 customers on the market. Where do they go? There’s not another shop opening up to take that place, and that that is concerning to me,” he said. “It just really is because they're my friends. They're my family.”
In his 27 years of business, Lacy’s work has also brought people to his office seeking more than just an oil change.
“With the relationships I have with my customers, I’ve had a fair number crying in my office,” he said. “They trust me and they’re willing to convey things to me that they wouldn’t say to anybody. … If there are special moments, it’s that, that they trust you that much and would confide things in you that they would never tell even their family. That’s special.”
Being in this business, he said, and being part of the town has taught him empathy.
“That’s not easy for a lot of people,” he said. “You have to get yourself out of the way and put yourself in their position. … I’ve lost a fair amount of money saying, ‘You need your car, I don’t. Just take it and pay me when you get a chance. … I’ve seen all sides of it here.”
He said he was grateful to the folks who have brought their cars and trusted him over the nearly three decades of operating BV Automotive.
“So many people would walk in the door, throw the keys down and say, ‘Fix it,’ and never ask how much or what we're going to do anything just fix it,” he said. “That part of it makes it interesting. It's hard. This is probably the hardest thing I’ve done, and I’ve closed another business before. But there are really special people here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.