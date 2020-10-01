Chandler Smethers and Cole Reavis finished the last two league matches at Pueblo Country Club and Hollydot G.C. to finish eighth and 10th in the final standings to earn all-conference honors in the Tri-Peaks League. Team finished in 4th place.
Chandler Smethers shot a back 9 39 to cap off a round of 85 Sept. 22 at the regional state quailifying tournament at River Valley Ranch GC in Carbondale.
Smethers earned a berth in the state tournament Oct. 5-6 in Gunnison.
Quinn Philips played his best round of the year (89) and nearly found himself qualifying as well, said BVHS golf coach Scott Crites. 86 was the cutoff for qualifying.
Cole Reavis (95) and Max Johnson (105) also competed for the Demons in the regional tourney as the team finished ninth in the 16 team field. Aspen won the regional tourney with Vail Mountain runner.
