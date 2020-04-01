Salida High School junior basketball players Myles Godina and Rachel Pelino both recently received All-State honorable mentions from the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The All-State nod was Godina’s second in a row. Pelino received the honor for the first time.
Salida boys’ head basketball coach Donnie Kaess called Godina “a pretty dominant player,” and his stats certainly backed him up. Godina averaged a team-high 16.8 points per game for a total of 370 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, the second most on the team, totaling 165 boards.
Most of Godina’s output came from inside the key, and Kaess called his inside game “really good.”
Pelino emerged as a leader for the Lady Spartans, especially in the second half of the season, and helped the team finish stronger than it started.
“She carried us through even when it was difficult to keep motivated,” said SHS girls’ head coach Heather Eagen.
