The Buena Vista High School cross country teams had a great weekend for varsity at Salida’s Vandeever Ranch and the JV, who ran around Frantz Lake, BVHS coach Julia Fuller said.
‘We saw a handful of PRs and season best times,” she said.
“Both girls teams took first and the boys took fifth up against some big teams,” she said.We’re looking forward to peaking in the next few weeks with league, regionals and state coming up.”
Zaila Smith won in 20 minutes, 32 seconds while Mallory Salazar was second with 21:04 and Molly McMurry was fifth at 22:14.
Both Smith and the girls team as a whole have won all five races this season. Salazar has finished runnerup in three of those races and third in the other two,” Fuller noted.
The JV girls posted a 1-4 finish to win team honors, led by Ella Coates with 25:02 and Katie Estes second with 25:14; Erin Bigley was third, 27:20 – all personal records – and Alyssa Bumann fourth with season-best 27:29.
Rosston Sherlock paced the Demons to a fifth place team finish with a fifth-place effort at 18:31.
BVHS XC results
Vandeever Ranch, Salida
VARSITY GIRLS: 1st Place
1st - Zaila Smith - 20:32
2nd - Mallory Salazar - 21:04
5th - Molly McMurry - 22:14
6th - Alexis Santopietro - 22:34 *Season Best
9th - Kadance Kelso - 23:11
29th - Aja Hogan - 25:26
VARSITY BOYS: 5th Place
5th - Rosston Sherlock - 18:31
15th - Issac Hutchings - 19:41 *Season Best
26th - Sam Starr - 22:16
27th - Chris Hutchings - 22:30 *PR!
28th - Yakov Foley - 22:45
JV GIRLS: 1st Place
1st - Ella Coates - 25:02 *PR!
2nd - Katie Estes - 25:14 *PR!
3rd - Erin Bigley - 27:20 *PR!
4th - Alyssa Bumann - 27:29 *Season Best
10th - Abby Nagel - 28:34
16th - Susie Chupp - 29:47
18th - Cierra Gurule - 30:26
21st - Peyton Wakefield - 31:29
24th - Jasmine White - 33:53 **PR “Our team manager! How awesome is that?” – JF
25th - Justus Adams - 34:57
JV BOYS:
12th - Seth Moss - 23:11
13th - Jett Adams - 23:16
23rd - Chris DeLuca - 26:46 *Season Best
