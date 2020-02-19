The Buena Vista Lady Demons played at Trinidad Feb. 15, and came out on the short end of a 52-40 Tri-Peaks League game.
“Trinidad played extremely well and there was not a lot that we could do to stop them,” said BV coach Robert Crowther.
The Lady Miners packed in a tight zone to force Buena Vista to its outside game.
“We shot pretty well from the outside, but we could not keep pace with them,” Crowther said.
The Lady Miners got off to an eight-point lead, but Buena Vista countered with an 11-0 run to take a three-point lead.
The Miners went on another eight point run to take the lead back. The score stood at 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.
It was an even matchup from that point forward and Buena Vista just could not come up with the swing they needed to get the lead back.
Mady McFee was the focus of the Lady Miner defense for the entire game and still managed to score 17. Sage McGinnis added 10 and Bailey Richie had five.
Buena Vista and Trinidad are locked in a tie for fourth place in the Tri-Peaks League. The fourth place team gets a bye to the quarterfinals of the district tournament and will get to host that game.
Trinidad holds the advantage in the tiebreaker with the head-to-head win. Buena Vista needs a win at Salida Tuesday and Trinidad would need to lose one of their remaining two games for the Lady Demons to finish fourth and host.
If the Lady Demons finish below fourth then they would be on the road Tuesday, Feb. 25, in a quarterfinal matchup.
