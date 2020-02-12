The Lady Demons won 38-20 at La Junta and dropped a close 45-35 game at home against Manitou Springs.
They made the long trip to La Junta Feb. 7 to play the Lady Tigers. Both teams entered the game with like 5-2 records in Tri-Peaks League play.
It was a slow offensive start for both teams with the first quarter ending Buena Vista 5 La Junta 3. “I thought both teams came out playing really good defense, taking away what the other team does best,” said coach Robert Crowther. “They took away the inside shots and we were forced to score from the outside.”
The Lady Demons made the adjustment in the second quarter. Lexi Petri and Sage McGinnis hit big three’s and the team began to take control of the game. Buena Vista was up 18-12 by half.
They put up another 13 in the third quarter and held the Lady Tigers to only three just as they had in the first quarter to take a comfortable 34-15 lead to the final stanza.
They again won the fourth quarter 7-5 and post the 38-20 lead.
Mady McFee led all scorers with 16 while pulling down eight rebouds. McGinnis contributed six with two from behind the arc. She also set her teammates up to score leading the team with 9 assists.
“This was probably our best defensive game as we really shut down their team and they just could not get an open shot the whole night,” Crowther said.
Manitou Springs came to Buena Vista Saturday afternoon, only a few hours after the team had unloaded the bus from the return trip from La Junta.
Crowther called the Lady Mustangs “one of the best teams in our league. They came out hot and hitting everything they shot to take a 12-0 lead early.
The Lady Demons returned the favor and pulled within tow at 14-12 early in the second quarter. Only to have Manitou go on another run and re-establish their commanding lead going up 24-12 by half.
“The girls continued to play hard, but we really had a hard time matching their speed,” said Crowther. “We just could not stop them from driving to the basket.”
McFee again led in scoring putting in 22 points. McGinnis and McFee were strong on the boards pulling down 12 and 11 respectively.
Petri scored five points while McGinnis added four.
Buena Vista has the opportunity to lock down a fourth place Tri-Peaks League finish if they can post a win over Trinidad when they travel there Saturday. The junior varsity games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the girls varsity will go at 2:30 p.m.
