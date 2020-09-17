The Buena Vista High School Demons cross country varsity teams raced last weekend on the state course in Colorado Springs.
“It is always exciting to get everyone’s feet on the trails out there. We saw impressive performances across the board,” said BVHS coach Julia Fuller, adding “and it’s fun to foreshadow the possibilities for a state race a month from now.”
Also exciting was the Lady Demons victory in the 11-team field. BVHS tallied 13 team points, well ahead of second place’s 46. All the Lady Demons finished in the top 11 out of 60 total runners.
Sophomore Zalia Smith continued to pace the team with a championship time of 19 minutes, 32 seconds, also a personal best time.
Mallory Salazar beat her time on the course at state last year by a full second to take third in 20:28, teammate Molly McMurry was behind her in fourth with 21:55 and Alexis Snatopietro was fifth with 22:38.
“We know even more competition awaits us, but this team is ready and excited to see more and more of it,” Fuller said.
Rosston Sherlock led the Demons to a fifth place team effort with a sixth place finish in 18:24.
Junior Sam Starr broke his own personal record set freshman year by 41 seconds to finish in 21:22.
The cross country teams host their annual Buena Races this weekend, beginning with a race Thursday. The junior varisity teams will race on Friday and varisty teams will compete Saturday.
The races were moved from the traditional course along the Arkansas River at the Buena Vista River Park venue to a closed course at the Meadows this year.
The school is not considering this an open event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
BVHS athletic director Troy Baker stated, “Spectators are discouraged from attending due to state and county event restrictions. Those that are in attendance must wear a mask and socially distance at all times.”
