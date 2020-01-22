The Buena Vista girl’s basketball team (7-4, 2-1) went 1-2 in the past week. They won 51-17 over Gunnison Jan. 14, then dropped games to Battle Mountain 42-31 and Vanguard 51-35, Jan. 15 and 18, respectively.
Referencing the home non-league game against Gunnison, Lady Demons coach Robert Crowther said, “It was a great opportunity to play everyone and they all did a great job.”
Ten girls scored in the game led by Mady McFee’s 20. Bailey Richie added six and Kendall Simpson had five.
Aja Hogan led in rebounding with seven while Rebecca Ogden and Charis Mayton each pulled down five.
Sage McGinnis had a season high eight assists in the game.
The team was back on the court Wednesday night hosting the Lady Huskies from Battle Mountain.
Buena Vista had a tough first half, scoring eight in each of the first two quarters while Battle Mountain put in 15 and 12 for a halftime score of 27-16.
“We had a hard time covering their shooters and they hit the open shots. They are a good team and they just did not make many mistakes,” Crowther said. “They made it really tough on us to score.”
McFee finished the game with 16 and Mayton scored eight.
“Mayton came off the bench to have one of her best games,” said Crowther.
The Lady Demons put together a little run in the final quarter and outscored the Lady Huskies 10-5 for a 42-31 final.
It was another tough afternoon Saturday at Vanguard when the Lady Coursers led throughout against the Lady Demons.
“Vanguard is one of the top teams in 3A and it is easy to see why,” said Crowther after the game.
At 8-1, they are ranked seventh in the most recent CHSAAnow poll and are No. 3 in the RPI rankings.
“They are big, fast and can really shoot,” said Crowther.
Buena Vista battled throughout the game that ended 51-35 in favor of the home team.
McFee, who is drawing the defensive attention of all opponents, still scored 15 while McGinnis added six and Lexi Petri scored five.
It does not get any easier when the team travels to No. 1-ranked St. Mary’s Friday.
The varsity game will tip off at 7 p.m. following the C-team at 4 and junior varisty at 5:30.
They will be back home to host Ellicott Saturday afternoon with the varsity team hitting the court at 2:30 p.m. The seniors will be recognized on this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.