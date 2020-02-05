Buena Vista improved to 9-6, 4-2 with a league win over Colorado Springs Christian School Jan. 31, in a game that was close throughout.
The Lady Demons steadily built their lead to win 46-37 after a close first quarter.
The Lady Demons took a two-point advantage 9-7 into the second quarter. Both teams had their biggest offensive output in the second but Buena Vista scored four more than CSCS, 19-15 to head to the break up 28-22.
“We got off to a slow start and had a hard time containing their guards,” said coach Robert Crowther.
With some obvious halftime adjustments, the Lady Demons slowed down the Lady Lion scoring machine and held them to only 15 points in the second half.
“Bailey Richey and Lexi Petri did a good job of stopping their guards in the second half,” said Crowther.
Only two points were scored by players from the guard position in the second half.
Richie had to go the bench late in the third quarter with her fourth foul and Jasmine White came off the bench to continue the shut-down defense.
Buena Vista held a huge advantage on the boards 37-17, limiting any second chance points for the Lions and creating some of their own.
Two games in a row Buena Vista has limited their turnovers and committed a season low of 13 in this game.
“Sage McGinnis had one of her best games, scoring seven points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists,” said Crowther.
Charis Mayton had another solid game off the bench to score 10 points and get eight rebounds.
Mady McFee had another big game on an emotional night when the entire gym wore orange to demonstrate support for her family as her dad battles cancer. She scored 19 and led the team in rebounds with 13.
It will be a tough weekend ahead when the team travels to La Junta Friday for a 5:30 p.m., tip and then is back home on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. start with Manitou Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.