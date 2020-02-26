The Buena Vista Lady Demons finished their regular season with a one point 34-33 nail-biter victory over Chaffee County rival Salida Feb. 18.
The victory in combination with a Trinidad loss to Colorado Springs Christian School Thursday secured a fourth place finish for Buena Vista in the Tri-Peaks League.
Along with that finish comes the opportunity to host a home game in the quarterfinal round of the district tournament. Buena Vista was to host Trinidad Tuesday.
The two teams met Feb. 15 in Trinidad and the Miners came out on top 52-40.
The winner of the rematch will advance to the championship side of the bracket with the loser sliding into the consolation bracket.
Those games will be played in Florence on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29. The winner will next play at 4 p.m. on Friday with the loser getting the early 10 a.m. game.
In the game at Salida Feb. 18, Buena Vista had a commanding 11-0 lead after one quarter and was still ahead 32-20 after three quarters.
Things got interesting in the fourth quarter when Salida went on a 13-point scoring run and held Buena Vista to only two.
The Lady Demons went to their delay game about midway through the fourth to preserve the lead.
Salida was able to get a couple of steals and get the game a bit closer, but in the last minute was forced to foul to stop the clock.
The strategy worked for Salida when Buena Vista missed at the free throw line on multiple attempts.
In the end, the strategy worked out for the Buena Vista when the Spartans ended up with only 33 points, one short of the 34 Buena Vista had reached early in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.