Buena Vista picked up two Tri-Peaks League wins over the last week while dropping a game to a very tough St. Mary’s team.
The Demons scored a solid home victory Feb. 11, against Atlas Prep 61-41 and won 67-41 at Trinidad Feb. 15.
Sandwiched in between was a trip to Colorado Springs to play a top-three league team in St. Mary’s. The Pirates had too much firepower and dropped the Demons 81-48.
“We played probably our best game of the year,” said BV coach Scott Crites after the win against Atlas Prep. “We finally got off to a good start.”
The Demons led 10-2 after the opening quarter.
Atlas Prep battled back in the second quarter and even took a late lead in the half.
But Dominic St. John hit a big 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half and the Demons went to the locker room up 24-21.
Buena Vista turned up the defense in the second half to get stops on that end of the court.
They pushed the ball to the offense end to convert baskets before Atlas Prep could get set on the defensive end.
The result was a 37-20 second half advantage to lead to the 20-point margin of victory.
“Isaac Bearss had a great game with 17 points and was very efficient the entire game,” Crites said. “St John also had a very good game.
Crites said, “You can see why (St. Mary’s) will be a tough matchup for anyone in the postseason. They average 82 points per game while really pushing the tempo and applying a lot of defensive pressure.”
Buena Vista stayed close to the middle of the second quarter at 24-18, but St. Mary’s went on a run before half and led 44-23 at the break.
Tucker Storms led the Demons with 16 points in the game.
After a long 3-hour-plus bus ride to Trinidad Saturday, the team started a bit slow and trailed 16-9 after the first quarter.
They got things rolling in the second quarter and took a lead before there was a bit of a lapse that allowed to the Miners to regain the lead by one at half.
“In the second half, we played really well on both ends,” said Crites.
St. John led the way from behind the arc making three 3-pointers as eight Demons scored in the second half. Storms scored 16 once again to lead and St. John added on 13.
The Demons only had one game to play in the final week of regular season play. They were at Chaffee County rival Salida Tuesday.
The team will find out where they travel for a 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 game for the pigtail round of the district tournament.
