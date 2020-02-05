Buena Vista hosted Colorado Springs Christian School Jan. 31 and both teams came into the contest hoping to pick up a much-needed Tri-Peaks League victory. CSCS did so with a 53-35 win.
As has been the pattern of late, the Demons fell behind early and had to battle out of the hole – the Lions led 20-5 after the first quarter – for the remainder of the game.
The second quarter was much closer with CSCS winning 11-10. Going to the locker room down 31-15 at halftime, the Demons needed a plan to get back in the game.
Any successful plan would require Buena Vista to put up a big scoring quarter, but they could only come up with six in the quarter. CSCS stretched the lead to 45-21 after three.
The Demons came up with 14 of their own in the final stanza, but it was too little too late and they fell 53-35.
The team continues to play with great effort and high energy. They just cannot find a way to put up the points that equals their effort. Tucker Storms led the team with eight points.
Following a slow week, the team plays four games over the next 7 days.
After traveling to St. Mary’s Tuesday, they hit the road again Feb. 7 to travel to La Junta for a 7 p.m. start.
The Demons will be back at home Saturday, Feb. 8 to host Manitou Springs for a 4 p.m. tipoff. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, they will host Atlas Prep. There will be only two games that night with the junior varsity playing at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 5:30 p.m.
