The Demons dropped a non-league contest to Battle Mountain 66-40 and a league matchup at The Vanguard 54-43. The team is now 4-5 overall and 1-3 in league play.
They hosted the Huskies from Battle Mountain Jan. 15.
Liam McKenny, the 6-foot-6 post player, presented a tough matchup for the Demons. His skilled and unselfish play contributed to his teammates success.
The Demons fell behind early and just could not recover.
Dominic St. John led the Demons in scoring with nine. Tucker Storms and Isaac Bearss each contributed six.
For the night the team scored 11 2-point field goals, two from behind the 3-point arc and were 12-23 from the charity stripe.
The Demon junior varsity squad remained undefeated for the season with a close win over the Huskies.
On Saturday, the Demons traveled to league-leading Vanguard.
Hopes were high when they learned that CU recruit Dominique Clifford would not be available for the game.
They quickly found out that the Coursers’ success was not totally dependent on their blue-chip senior when other players picked up the slack.
One more time Buena Vista fell behind early and had to battle its way back. The Coursers nearly doubled the score on the Demons in the first half leading 32-17.
“Our players continue to play extremely hard, but we are making a few too many mistakes against good teams,” said Demons coach Scott Crites.
By game’s end, the team worked its way back within 11 at the final buzzer, 54-43.
Bearss threw down 12 to lead the Demon scorers and St. John dropped in eight.
The team once again struggled at the free-throw line, going 4-11.
In the week ahead, the team will host Ellicott in a league contest Saturday after traveling to Summit County Jan. 21. Tip off for the home game vs Ellicott is 4 p.m. for the boy’s varsity.
The Ellicott game will be the senior recognition game.
