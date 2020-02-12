Buena Vista dropped two Tri-Peaks League games in the past week with a 44-34 loss at La Junta and a 72-26 home loss against Manitou Springs.
In a low scoring defensive battle at La Junta Feb. 7, the team again got behind early and found themselves with a 12-point deficit at halftime.
They made a run in the third quarter and at two different times had shots that would have gotten the game within one or tied. Those shots just did not find the bottom of the net and the Demons could not turn the corner.
After making the long trip home, they returned to the court the next afternoon to host what coach Scott Crites termed “the best team we have seen all year.
“They have the combination of height to score in the paint and also make it difficult to score on them. If you are able to contain them inside, they can really score from the perimeter as well.”
The overpowering Mustangs were successful in both stopping the Demons and scoring in a 72-26 win.
In junior varsity action, the Demons also dropped two close games.
Things do not slow down in the next week when Buena Vista travels to St. Mary’s Feb. 13 after hosting Atlas Prep Tuesday. They finish the week with a long trip to Trinidad Saturday. JV tips at 1 p.m. and the boys varsity at 4 p.m
