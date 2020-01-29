The Demons had a clean sweep over Ellicott when they hosted them for a home dual.
“We wrestled well and did what we should have,” said coach Jared Todd. “We were able to work on some moves on our weak side. It was a great dual.”
The Demons traveled to perennial state power Rocky Ford for a dual Jan. 24. The two teams battled it out, matching up in all weights except three.
Four of the ten Buena Vista wrestlers with matches won for the final 53-18 Rocky Ford team win.
Chris Hutchings (113) won by fall at 3:20 over Mateo Martinez, Micah Hertich (160) won a 5-4 decision over Jadon Baldonado, Seth Moss (170) won 5-1 over Izaiah Tapia, and Isaiah Romero won by fall over Ricardo Rocha at the 1-minute mark.
“Every match was a battle whether we won or lost,” said Todd. “It was the type of dual we needed headed down the final stretch. It was a great environment for a high school sporting event and our team enjoyed it.”
The junior varsity wrestlers were at Custer County Saturday where they wrestled soundly and got valuable mat time.
Todd refelected on where the team is at heading into the final stretch.
“Our weights are starting to get shifted and our lineup is about set. This is peak week and then we start tapering and getting our minds set for the final push.”
In the week ahead the team will host Florence at 6 p.m. Thursday, and then will wrestle in a tournament Saturday at Center.
