Buena Vista finished fourth at the Valley Classic in Center Feb. 1.
Chris Hutchings (106) and Micah Hertrich (160) both finished as tournament champions to lead the Demons to 160 team points.
The Demons made some late-season adjustments that had some wrestlers at new weights.
“This was Hutchings’ first tourney at 106 and he won over the fifth-ranked wrestler in the quarters and then over the No. 2 wrestler in the finals,” said coach Jared Todd.
“Jackson Helmke placed third in his first tourney at 113, Issac Hutchings beat a wrestler from Trinidad that he had never beaten before, Kaden McFee wrestled the best he has all season, Chris DeLuca wrestled his first week, Seth Moss had one of his best matches and beat a top-eight wrestler, Jim Gabriel continues to improve at a very critical time of year, and Isaiah Romero is also gaining some traction,” said Todd in a quick rundown.
“Hertrich continues his solid work at 106 and beat the second ranked wrestler for the second time this season as he increased his margin of victory,” he said.
Other placers at the tournament were Jason Helmke (113) third, Issac Hutchings (120) fifth, Kaden McFee (145) sixth, Chris DeLuca (152) sixth, Seth Moss (170) second, Jim Gabriel (180) fifth and Isaiah Romero (195) sixth.
The solid tournament showing followed a dual win over an always-tough Florence team just 2 days earlier at home.
Buena Vista finished its dual season 7-3 with their only losses to top ten teams.
Wrestling will be at La Junta for the Tri-Peaks League tourney Saturday, Feb. 8. Matches begin at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.