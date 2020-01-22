The Buena Vista wrestling team finished 21st out of the 32 teams competing in the multi-class Mel Smith Wrestling tournament in Florence Jan. 17-18.
Class 3A Lamar won the tournament with 175 points followed by Pagosa Springs with 160.
Buena Vista’s Micah Hertrich (160) placed fourth, Haden Camp (145) placed fifth and. Chris Hutchings (113) placed sixth.
“We had the three placers and lots of wins, but need a few more to pick up some important place points,” said Demons coach Jared Todd. “We lost in some tight matches that we will find a way to win later in the season.”
Todd was taking a positive approach to the tough tournament.
“Every year this tournament give us the opportunity to wrestle schools from 3A and 4A and makes us want to push higher and train harder,” he said.
The junior varsity wrestlers were at the Gene Gagliardi Invitational in Trinidad Saturday.
Ethan Flavin (132) led the squad with a third-place finish.
The Demons will wrestle a dual at Rocky Ford Jan. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. Junior varsity wrestlers will be at Custer County Saturday, Jan. 25.
