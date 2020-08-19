The Buena Vista High School golf team placed tenth in the Montrose Invitational tournament Aug. 14.
Chandler Smethers led the Demons with an 82 to tie for 15th place.
Cole Reavis, 88, tied for 28th, Quinn Philips and Max Johnson both shot 98 to tie for 48th place.
The Demons finished tenth of 14 teams with a 366.
The junior varisty played in the Alamosa Invitational on Friday as well.
Connor Scott’s 92 tied for 16th of 67 golfers to lead BV.
Brennan Pratt, 95, finished tied for 22nd, Lucky Suarez, 114, 49th and Blake Fauser, 121, 59th .
The varsity Demons travel to Cañon City Thursday, Aug. 20.
The fifth annual BVHS Golf Fundraiser tourney is Thursday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.
The four-person scramble will begin with a 4:30 p.m., shotgun start.
Entry fee is $50 per preson or $200 per team and includes post event food and priozes.
Sign up at Collegiate Peaks Golf Course or email coach Scott Crites at scottcr@bvschools.org
