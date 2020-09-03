Demon golfers fourth in Tri-Peaks play
The Buena Vista golf team sits in fourth place in Tri-Peaks League standings after the first of three league tournaments.
Aug. 24 Chandler Smethers carded an 86 to tie for sixth place at Trinidad.
The Demons are three shots out of third place and 11 shots from second.
Top 12 players after three league tourneys will earn all conference.
BV’s Cole Reavis carded a 92 for tenth place, Quinn Phillips had 102 for 20th and Max Johnson shot 112 for 30th.
The junior varisity went to Cherokee Ridge for a 9-hole tourney Aug. 26. Tyler Stromer won the tournament with a 33 on the par 27 course. Elio Rizzi right behind with a 34.
JV group goes to Cañon City this Wednesday, Thursday is our golf fundraiser. Varsity will be back in action Sept. 9 in Gunnison.
