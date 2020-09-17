“Its been a little slow as far as high school tourneys go,” Demons golf coach Scott Crites deadpanned. “We had three cancelled last week because of weather.”
The late-summer snows, however, failed to arrive early enough to dampen the annual fundraiser the week before.
“Things really pick up in the next 10 days,” Crites said. League contests at Pueblo and Rye with the Gunnison tourney in between and regionals in Carbondale Sept 22.
The fundraiser drew 16 teams for the 9 hole scramble.
Results included:
1st place- Chris Mertes, Christina Mertes, Makenzie Lyle, Jason Pascoe
2nd place- Jay Smith. Brandon Avery, Eric Moltz, Art Gentile
3rd place- Bart Cain, Lorreta Cain, Shawn Kinkaid, Steve Wheeler
2nd to last- Matt Flavin, Kip Drawbridge, Greg Perrin, Matt Scott
Closest to Pin #8 TJ Rasmussen
Closest to Pin #6 Jay Smith
– Dave Schiefelbein
(0) comments
