Friday, March 13

Baseball vs Rye @ Cedaredge, 1:30 p.m.

Baseball vs Cedaredge @ Cedaredge 4 p.m.

Girl’s soccer @ Pagosa Springs 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Baseball @ Olathe 12:30 p.m.

Soccer @ Bayfield 10 a.m.

Track & field @ Pueblo West 9:30 a.m.

Monday, March 16

JV Baseball (home) vs Cotopaxi 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Varsity baseball (home) vs Monte Vista 3:30 p.m.

JV baseball (home) vs Monte Vista 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.