Friday, March 13
Baseball vs Rye @ Cedaredge, 1:30 p.m.
Baseball vs Cedaredge @ Cedaredge 4 p.m.
Girl’s soccer @ Pagosa Springs 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Baseball @ Olathe 12:30 p.m.
Soccer @ Bayfield 10 a.m.
Track & field @ Pueblo West 9:30 a.m.
Monday, March 16
JV Baseball (home) vs Cotopaxi 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Varsity baseball (home) vs Monte Vista 3:30 p.m.
JV baseball (home) vs Monte Vista 5 p.m.
