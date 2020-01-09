Kits available: Winter is a great time to test your home for radon
In Colorado, about 50% of homes have unhealthy radon levels; that’s equivalent to every person in the home having 200 chest x-rays every year.
This compares with only 6% of homes having unhealthy radon levels across the rest of the country. Take action this January during National Radon Action Month by testing your home for radon.
Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible gas that decays into radioactive particles and increases the risk of lung cancer for those living with radon trapped inside their homes.
Lung cancer kills more people than breast, prostate, colon, and liver cancers combined.
Radon exposure causes as many as 500 lung cancer deaths every year in Colorado.
Winter is a great time to test for radon because homes are closed up, and short-term testing can be done easily.
Testing is simple and inexpensive, and when problems are discovered, they’re easier to fix than you’d think.
Chaffee County Public & Environmental Health provides a free test kit for Chaffee County residents while supplies last. Test kits can be received in Buena Vista at 112 Linderman Ave and Salida at 448 E. 1st St. Suite 137.
For more information about radon and testing, visit www.ColoradoRadon.info or call Chaffee County Public & Environmental Health at 719-207-1498.
Wano Urbonas,
Chaffee County Environmental Health manager
