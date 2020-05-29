Hats off to the BVHS and district!
It was so great to see the senior parade creativeness of the senior class graduation ceremony (at the drive-in theater).
The drive-in theater is mostly a thing of the past for so many Americans.
It was gracious the theater opened to share it for this great, historical and unique “class with the mask” 2020.
Thank you to all who made it possible, and congratus graduates of all the high schoolers of Chaffee County.
Please, lets make this a yearly event – I’ll help!
Mary Johnson
Buena Vista
