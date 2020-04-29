This past weekend marked the transition from Safe at Home to Safer at Home. Well, kind of. Some areas are relaxing the rules, while others are staying locked down. It seems that we cannot even agree on whether to phase-in or to jump-in.
Strangely enough, as I considered what we are going through during this transition, I had a flashback to my childhood on the farm back in Kansas.
When I was 10 years old, I could not wait to drive our McCormick-Deering WD-9 diesel tractor. I wanted more than anything to fire up that monster and take it to the field. My Dad said something to the effect, “Before you can get this thing moving, you have to know what it takes to get it started and how to navigate it once it starts moving.” Naively, in my youth and exuberance, I thought it was running just fine the day before – just crank it up and take off again.
After a period of time (it seemed like an eternity to a 10-year-old boy) during which we checked fluids, refueled and did a general walk-around inspection of readiness, we were ready to fire it up. To my surprise, I also learned that the early WD-9 diesel engine did not start directly on diesel – it had a gas starter engine. Much like restarting our economy, the WD-9 needed to be “warmed up” before switching over to full power. Once the warm-up period was over, you were ready to get back to work.
Being 10 and full of wisdom and knowledge, I figured driving a diesel tractor was as simple as starting it up, warming it up, putting it in gear and “letting ‘er rip.” Wrong!
Once things got moving, good things could happen and bad things could happen. Sound familiar? Once we get the economy moving again, good things can happen – like the return of economic prosperity. Or, bad things can happen – like COVID-19 firing up again.
The decisions being made throughout this crisis are still political in nature, both at the federal and state levels whether we like it or not. At the federal level, the House has a Democrat majority, the Senate has a Republican majority and the president is a Republican. Federal decisions require bipartisan agreement.
In the state of Colorado, the House and the Senate both have Democrat majorities and the governor is a Democrat. Colorado decisions are Democrat decisions.
It is an election year, so critics are quick to point out decisions were made too quickly or too late and they were too strict or not strict enough. All decisions have consequences and one of those consequences is the ballot box. Elections can be won or lost over one contested decision.
In Colorado, the Legislature is waiting on the new May Economic Forecast to make concrete decisions on cuts to balance the budget.
Whether it is a family household or a state government, budget cuts are very hard to make.
One other thing I learned about a WD-9 tractor – once it was underway, it was not easy to control. No power steering and no power brakes…you had to anticipate ahead of time if you wanted to change direction.
That is the challenge with re-starting our economy. We had better be headed in the right direction when we start or we will have trouble steering it back in the right direction! No matter what happens, there will be those who have never sat in the driver’s seat that will have a better solution.
