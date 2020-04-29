In the fall of 2019, the town of Buena Vista applied for a Great Outdoors Colorado grant to support the development of a community park in the Sunset Vista area on the west side of town.
Unfortunately, we did not receive the required funding to support this capital improvement project for our residents.
The proposed public park would have been first in this area with a connected trail system and true ADA access.
The Sunset Vista Park and Trail concept included many unique play features and amenities requested by the town’s residents over the past years.
GOCO has helped to fund numerous parks (River Park, Skate Park, Splash Park, Highschool Baseball Field, Millie Crymble Park, Columbine Park) and recreational facilities in Buena Vista over the past 20 years.
We are so grateful for what they have brought to our community. This year was a very competitive grant cycle with numerous communities asking for support for a myriad of very worthy projects.
We have a dedicated team that is digesting the feedback from GOCO and will be making an updated plan and priority list for park projects as we get closer to the 2021 grant opportunities.
Even though we did not secure the grant this year, we want to assure our community that the town owns these four donated lots in Sunset Vista and they will be used only for future park development.
In addition to the land, the town has set aside $50,201 to be used for the public park and trail project.
Continued community input and support is a key ingredient to our overall success as a rural mountain town.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns relating to the GOCO grant process, this park or other recreational projects, please feel free to contact us anytime. We always appreciate your ideas and feedback.
Earl Richmond
Director, Buena Vista Recreation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.