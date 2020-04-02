The vitriol exhibited by Jeff Zaring’s letter in last week’s Chaffee County Times is typical of the liberal Left’s continuing resentment of the 2016 presidential election results.
Our country is in the midst of a medical crisis and this hopelessly blind animosity is his reaction?
The thought of our country coming together to deal with the coronavirus situation apparently isn’t important to him – just the opportunity to spew hatred towards Donald Trump and his followers, in spite of how ill-informed the writer may be.
It is particularly ironic that he mentions “playing politics” when all one has to do is look back at the selfish behavior of Democratic members of Congress during the recent attempts to pass a stimulus bill.
Perhaps Mr. Zaring should consider watching actual, factual news channels (although, admittedly, those are rare) instead of those that merely toss out opinions, propaganda and outright lies.
Carolee Litvay
Buena Vista
