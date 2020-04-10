I’m wondering if the owner of the land beside the golf course, where Weathervane Farm grew their vegetables, would be willing to open it up to the public as a community garden?
The soil looks very good and there’s fencing and even greenhouses.
Its spaciousness would mean people could spread out to maintain social distancing but still provide a sense of community and, hopefully, lots of wonderful vegetables.
Linda Lunger
Buena Vista
