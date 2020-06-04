I’m writing to thank Eric Simons for his factual and well-written letter to the editor in last week’s paper.
Gerrymandering is bad enough, but there are much worse ways to make it hard for people to vote.
Many voters have had local polling places closed, making it difficult to get to the far away polls that are still open. There are efforts made countrywide to deny voter registration for false reasons.
Simons is correct that many members of the Trump administration are working on making voting much harder for many of us.
Why?
Because they don’t want to lose their powerful jobs and large salaries. Is this democracy?
Not even close.
Another major problem that has curtailed our ability to maintain a true democracy is the Electoral College. One person, one vote? No way.
In the presidential election, high-powered, well-connected individuals can vote however they want in the Electoral College, causing a candidate who won the popular vote to lose. Clinton won the popular vote over Trump by 3 million, but he had the good old boys on his side.
I’d like to offer a modest proposal to American citizens: Let’s allow the people of this country to vote for their favorite candidate without any intervention by a small, privileged group of political insiders.
Now that’s democracy.
Diane Alexander
Buena Vista
