Shame shame shame on Coverup Cory, who revealed his true disdain for our democracy and his fealty to Donald Trump when he voted against allowing important first-hand witnesses (e.g. John Bolton) to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.
So much for Gardner’s oath to be an impartial juror in the case. One can only guess that he whispered, “Please forgive me for this lie” after saying the words “so help me God.”
Not only did Coverup Cory lie to his god and his country, he once again failed to listen to his constituents in Colorado.
A Quinnipiac University poll conducted during the Senate hearing found that 75% of voters nationwide thought additional witnesses should be allowed to testify.
There is no reason to think the results in Colorado were much different. Coverup Cory didn’t care.
By the time the Senate concluded its trial, even Republicans were acknowledging that Trump had in fact used the power of his office to try to force another country to interfere in our next election, on his behalf.
To do this, he surreptitiously withheld important military aid approved by Congress. Coverup Cory’s response to this revelation has been, in effect, “So what?”
He has hitched his wagon to Trump, the public interest be damned.
No Cory, we are not going to overlook this and we are not going to forget.
Anne Marie Holen
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.