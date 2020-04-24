Governor Polis recently placed an order for 500 ventilators to fill a critical need in our state that as of this writing has more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19, already resulting in more than 300 deaths with more inevitably to come.
What did our U.S. Senator Cory Gardner say when asked to react to the Trump administration stepping in, and pulling the rug out by cancelling Colorado’s order and supplanting it with its own buy order?
Gardner dodged the question and instead – can you believe this — he praised Trump for promising, just promising, that “Colorado would receive 100 ventilators sometime soon.”
We had 500 coming on a confirmed order and now we have to hope, just hope to get 20% of what our health professionals said we need.
Gardner’s fawning may win points with the president but not with Colorado voters.
We haven’t seen Gardner at a real town hall or any open public appearance anywhere in the state in more than 2 years. He’s afraid to face us and answer our questions.
We won’t forgot that come the November election nor his willingness to put his relationship with Trump above that of the people he is sworn to represent.
Irv Broudy
Salida
