Saturday evening’s graduation ceremony was one for the record books!
The festivities far exceeded expectations and were a testament to the care and honor the BVHS staff has for its students.
This event was the culmination of 2 months of unexpected, unpredicted, exceptional work from the entire staff and administration of the Buena Vista school district.
Since March 13, the teachers and staff have been working tirelessly in ways they never imagined providing for the students of Buena Vista.
Teachers have been finding new ways to teach and connect with their students.
Support staff created meals to feed children outside of our schools.
Counselors attended to a new range of concerns and emotions from students and families.
Administrators led our staff well and ensured the 2019-2020 school year ended successfully, honoring graduates of both Chaffee County High School and Buena Vista High School.
Ms. Lisa Yates, superintendent of the Buena Vista school district, guided our schools with strength and grace through the uncertainties of the past 2 months.
She led rural school districts at the state level by advocating for the needs of small districts through her white paper, “The Essentialness of Schools in a Crisis: Messaging, Mindsets and our Youth.” We are grateful to have such a capable and engaged leader at the forefront of the Buena Vista school district.
Thank you to each of you for embracing the new expectations and your new roles openly.
Thank you for continuing to care for your students beyond the end of the school day and school year. Thank you for being an example of character-centered members of our community.
Finally, the parade and drive-in graduation were wonderful ways to end the year and honor our BVHS graduates with style.
We are proud to be a part of a community that supports its traditions, its schools and its students so passionately.
Suzette Hachmann, on behalf of the Buena Vista school district Board of Education
