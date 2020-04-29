A count of our population only happens once every 10 years. It’s formally called a census and is facilitated by the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau collects information from every person living in the U.S. to help lawmakers, business owners and teachers provide support for our communities.
The 2020 Census started in March and goes until Oct. 31. The original deadline of July 31 was extended due to delays caused by COVID-19.
Each completed census form will bring in approximately $2,300 per year to Colorado for vital community programs that will keep us connected, healthy and safe for the next 10 years.
A good census count in Colorado will also lead to fair representation in Congress.
A good count for Chaffee County can lead to federal funding for healthcare, public safety and emergency preparedness, which are important always and especially now in light of COVID-19.
Chaffee County also has the chance to secure dollars for business development grants, wildfire prevention and management, training for public school teachers, highway maintenance and construction, housing financing for low-income older adults, homelessness, waste disposal and much more.
To date, 44.2% of Chaffee County households have self-responded. The breakdown by municipality is: Salida is at 56.9%, Buena Vista is at 32.1% and Poncha Springs is at 17.8%.
Poncha Springs has a lower self-response rate due to the fact that our town is in a hand-delivery area and the Census Bureau suspended field operations due to COVID-19. The hand-delivery process will resume June 13.
For Poncha Springs residents who have yet to receive their census packet, you can go ahead and complete the questionnaire at my2020census.gov or by phone at (844) 330-2020. Simply use your address in lieu of your Census ID.
This is an opportunity to be a part of history and help shape Chaffee County’s future. Thank you for your participation.
Ben Scanga
Mayor, Poncha Springs
