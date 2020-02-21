A couple of weeks ago, I explained in this column the process a bill has to go through to become law.
Bills are now starting to move rapidly through both the Senate and the House. As long as a bill continues to receive a majority vote, it continues the long, winding road to the governor’s desk.
We have seen several bills pass the House on third reading and some of them have been mine.
The satisfaction of seeing one of your bills make it through the process, become law and ultimately make a difference is really gratifying.
Brian Turner, CEO of Solvista Health, recently announced that Solvista Health was awarded a $700,000 grant to help build a comprehensive Regional Assessment Center to treat mental health and substance use needs in our region.
The grant is made possible through Colorado House Bill 19-1287. The bill was crafted by the Opioid and Substance Use Disorder Interim Committee of the legislature and had broad bipartisan support, including passing the state Senate by unanimous vote. HB 19-1287 was one of my bills.
Fighting for rural Colorado is a constant battle here at the Capitol. In the case of HB 19-1287, it was nice to win one for “us rural folks” for a change. It was especially gratifying in light of the fact the grant was for such a significant amount.
It just goes to show that rural representatives, working in a positive way with others under the Golden Dome, can make a difference for their rural communities.
Sometimes, when you are fighting one of those “rural” battles, you end up taking flak from your own party members. HB 20-1093 (County Authority to Regulate Business) was one of those battles. Because the original bill title was too broad, we amended it to address only Short Term Rentals (STRs). We also made the bill permissive rather than mandatory.
Chaffee County and Summit County were the two counties specifically needing assistance in dealing with problems associated with the unchecked growth of STRs (overloaded septic systems, excess trash that attracts bears, etc.).
Ironically, it was three representatives from El Paso County that rained down the flak during the floor debate. Not to degrade our neighbors to the east, but I think Chaffee and Summit counties are more of a mountain vacation destination than El Paso County – just sayin’…
The representatives argued they have STRs in their district and it does not create a water and/or sewer problem. “We even have bears!” one said. My response was, “My counties have more wells and septic systems than we do sewer and water. When you have a bear it is in the news, when we have bears they are in the trash. Welcome to rural Colorado!”
The representatives’ other argument was against expanding government. I agree – I am all for limited government.
However, in this case, county governments were already expanding their control without specific limitations in state statute.
Ironically, municipalities already have statutory authority to regulate STRs, but counties do not. Therefore, it seemed clear to me the way to limit government would be to enact a law that would actually limit governmental authority.
Needless to say, they did not change my position and I did not change theirs. I always vote my conscience first, my constituents second and my caucus third. Therefore, I voted to help one of my counties and define the power of county government as it relates to STRs. Ultimately, the bill passed 44-19.
I have shared each week that the temperature of this session continues to rise. On the eve of Valentine’s Day, the tea kettle began to whistle as the State, Veteran’s & Military Affairs Committee (the Kill Committee) heard (and killed) five contentious bills. The committee convened at 1:30 p.m., Thursday and finally adjourned at 2:15 a.m., Valentine’s morning.
The bill topics included Parent’s Bill of Rights, Fundamental Family Rights, Parental Authority to Require Educational Reforms, Protect Minors from Mutilation & Sterilization, Equality & Fairness in Youth Sports, Natural Marriage & Adoption and Live and Let Live.
The Republican bill sponsors felt their bills and witnesses were disrespected and marginalized. The Democrat Majority Leader referred to the week as Hate Week. He commented, “While listening in on these heated debates, I can’t help but feel like my Republican colleagues want to turn back the clock.”
The tea kettle is definitely whistling – watch out for the lid to blow.
As the temperature rises, feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an e-mail: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us
