I am writing to thank Buena Vista residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Because of the generosity of donors in Buena Vista and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019.
Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—Buena Vista volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world.
Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project—many who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Dana Williams
Operation Christmas Child, samaritanspurse.org
