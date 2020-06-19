“Sign, Sign, Everywhere a sign.
“Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind.
“Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?” from a song in 1970 by the 5-Man Electrical Band.
Signs here in the 21st century:
Stay on the trail. Click it or ticket. Pets must be leashed. No shirt, no shoes, no service. Stay off the grass. Call before digging. Caution – coffee is hot. Wait to be Seated No pets allowed. And recently, Stay home – save a life.
I could go on and on but these societal warnings are not my focus.
I prefer to focus on the glossy, professional signs taped to the windows of most BV businesses. They read, “Please wear a face covering” printed by Chaffee County Public Health.
The COVID-19 has been circulating for at least 5 months in the U.S. The population has been exposed and wearing a cute little cloth mask is not going to protect you (or others) from the particles of contagion that are less than 0.14 microns. Even professional-grade face masks like N-95 and N-99 can screen out only 0.3 microns. Do the research yourself.
The truth is:
1. Countless millions get the flu every year and sometimes the U.S. death toll exceeds 100,000. For example, 1957 Asian Flu or 1968 Hong Kong Flu outbreaks. Meanwhile, cancer and heart disease each kill more than 600,000 every year but we do not lock down the entire country.
2. Not everyone will get the disease.
3. Among those that do, the vast majority will recover.
4. This ain’t ebola; this ain’t the plague; this isn’t even Spanish flu that in 1918-1919 killed at least 550,000 Americans in 10 months.
5. We need exposure to the virus in order to build antibodies. With plenty of sunshine, fresh air and exercise we can keep the immune system strong (i.e., shelter in place was exactly the wrong strategy) .
6. COVID-19 is fatal primarily to the old and the frail, as is true of most influenzas. The elderly with underlying medical conditions need to socially distance and protect themselves, but …
7. The experts have reversed their predictions so many times that I can’t keep track. Meanwhile …
8. Our country is in ruins financially. A total of 44.2 million have sought unemployment help, as of the week ending June 6, and nearly 21 million continue to need assistance.
9. Our lives have been turned upside-down and inside-out over a disease that is not statistically more significant than bad flu seasons.
10. To New York Gov. Cuomo, there is no such thing as 100% safe.
If you are medically compromised, then you must protect yourself, but the rest of us need to move on with our lives.
Get busy. Live your life. Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
Unless your are not feeling well, here’s another sign: Leave the mask at home.
Tim Burt
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.