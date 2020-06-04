Hats off, or should I say “masks off” to Mr. Tim Burt, whose letter spoke facts a few weeks ago. Thank you.
I have had Campylobacter, C. Diff and Lyme’s disease. My husband had Lyme’s, too. This propelled us to do homework concerning our immune systems and step up to investigate virology albeit in layman’s terms.
The consistent points printed/spoken from top international virologists and immunologists around the world (most of whom have been censored) was that quarantining healthy people is unnecessary– and that includes forcing them to wear masks around others, especially outdoors.
Wearing one for long periods could actually create illness from breathing in your own CO2 (you could experience a cytokinetic storm) Besides – why deny trees and foliage from utilizing what your lungs exhale?
We humans are germ agents, have been all along, seems like God designed us that way.
Social distancing creates isolation. Children need to boost their immune systems by playing with others, getting their hands in the dirt, etc.
This trading of germs is natural, been going on for thousands of years.
The way to stay healthy and resist germs is pretty much what doctors and yes, your folks have ingrained into you: Eat well, exercise, take your vitamins – (1/2 hour a day in the sun actually pours Vitamin D into your skin, enough for the day).
If sick, stay home.
Practice basic sensible hygiene. Sneeze/cough respectively.
Seems like experts changed their minds about surface contamination, too.
Why does the goal post keep being moved? The data just doesn’t add up.
Every year Influenzas A and B take about the same amount of lives - wonder if those people had the flu vaccine the year before?
The paranoid push for testing is questionable. Try testing every person each year new strains comes out. (Just wait till the contact tracers secret police get employed.)
Would we even get similar numbers?
What about the number padding concerning Covid deaths? Magically those digits have diminished by 25%. Did someone “die of COVID-19 or with it?”
So as we all wait with baited breath to hear the popularly selected Pope Fauci anticipate and predict the second coming of King Covid are we going to adhere to impossible mandates?
Only Congress makes laws yet we’re witnessing the continuation of economic abuse forced primarily by spiteful governors flexing their tyrannical muscles.
The experts were wrong about Florida, wrong about California, Sweden and so forth. We’re treated as children when we see taxpayer blinking billboards on highways barking at us to stay home and shelter in place.Seems like the flu from China brought its political system with it as well.
As a final note, in previous years we choose to not participate in the huge music festival at The Meadows, but this year we are very saddened by the fact that people will not be herding together and enjoying themselves. Get smart and get heard.
LaRae Raine
Buena Vista
