On Saturday, April 25, members of the newly formed Chaffee County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will participate in “Uniting from Home: A virtual CCL event with Katharine Hayhoe.”
This event is open to the public and will allow attendees to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and take action on climate change, while still respecting public health recommendations for social distancing.
“Even with the coronavirus, the snow is melting and spring is coming. It is a perfect time to celebrate the earth,” said Sandy Long, a member of the Chaffee County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
She joined Citizens’ Climate Lobby in 2015 and, along with other local advocates, has been pushing Colorado’s representatives in Congress to support major climate legislation.
The event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, who is a world-renowned climate scientist, an evangelical Christian, and the creator of the educational show “Global Weirding” on PBS.
The event will also include several breakout sessions:
• Climate Advocate Training – People new to climate advocacy can learn how to effectively push the U.S. Congress for climate change legislation
• Climate Organizing During the Pandemic – People already engaged in climate advocacy can learn to adapt their work for our current circumstances with COVID-19
• Depolarizing Within – Attendees can practice holding respectful climate conversations with people who don’t share their political beliefs
During the event, attendees will also be guided through three simple actions they can take to help the climate, right then and there.
“It’s important that we continue to educate our communities about the climate crisis and build political will for major climate legislation,” said Mark Reynolds, CCL executive director. “Though right now Congress is focused on the pandemic, they will need to turn their attention back to climate change soon enough. When that happens, our volunteers will be there with clear policy suggestions.”
Details to attend can be found on UnitingFromHome.eventbrite.com or at cclusa.org/earthday. For more information on the Chaffee County Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter, please email salida@citizensclimatelobby.org
Sandra Long
Buena Vista
