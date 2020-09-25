Trump excels at insulting people, and I laugh at his irony-proof supporters who can’t see the hypocrisy of criticizing me for echoing the behavior of the orange buffoon they defend at every turn.
By the broken logic of MAGA-flag cultists, I’m pathological and should go drink paint thinner, but Trump is beyond reproach.
Trump also excels at lying. More than 150 times, he has stolen credit for passing the Veterans Choice Act, something “no one else had ever been able to accomplish,” as Trump falsely claims.
The truth is that the Veterans Choice Act, created by U.S. Senator and war hero John McCain, passed Congress and was signed into law in 2014 by President Obama, something no one else had ever been able to accomplish.
It is no surprise that Trump continuously tries to steal the credit for the achievement of Senator McCain and President Obama.
Trump is a liar.
Trump, the draft-dodger from a family with a long tradition of avoiding military service, the wimp who calls fallen soldiers suckers and losers, the coward who prefers soldiers “who don’t get captured,” the reeking sack of excrement who refused to honor our fallen Marines of WWI at a 2018 memorial ceremony in France, does not deserve the support of anyone who understands the meaning of honor, patriotism, service and sacrifice, but I guess “owning the libs” is worth any cost for some people, including shaming yourself by supporting a vile racist shart who regularly demeans the sacrifices of our veterans.
Jeff Zaring
Buena Vista
