Regarding Trump’s accomplishments listed in Bud Melton’s letter, I think he missed a few as follows:
• Most divisive president in history, promoting fear, anger, hate, racism, xenophobia, violence and polarization.
• Most corrupt president (Hatch Act, Emoluments Clause, cronyism, nepotism etc.) surrounding himself with fellow criminals (several have been tried and convicted) and deepening the “swamp” by putting lobbyists in charge of agencies etc.
• Most lawless president, encouraging his staff to break the law, encouraging North Carolina voters to break the law, ignoring state COVID-19 regulations, claiming that he’ll negotiate a third term despite the prohibition in the 22nd Amendment, etc.
• Most anti-science, pro-ignorance and pro-stupid conspiracy theory President.
• Most pathologically lying president (20,000+ in his first 3 ½ years) with his COVID-19 lies responsible for killing 200,000 Americans so far.
• Most disrespectful president calling (among many other disgusting slights) American soldiers who died “suckers and losers”.
• Most subversive and anti-American president because of his idiotic baseless attacks on core American institutions like the election process and the Constitution.
Also, many of the purported accomplishments Mr. Melton listed are fake. For example, despite what Trump claims, his pre-Covid economy was no better than Obama’s.
GDP growth in Obama’s last three years was the same as Trump’s and Obama added 23% more jobs than Trump.
Trump is a wildly egocentric and dangerously narcissistic con-man and a complete fake.
We can’t allow him another 4 years. Vote.
Eric Simons
Buena Vista
