Last week two writers trashed the president, yet provided no facts or left out critical elements.
One called the president a draft dodger. As retired military, I have no issue with the president not having served.
He has rebuilt our military after years of low funding. By the writer’s own definition both Joe Biden and Bill Clinton were draft dodgers. Writer did not mention this. Why?
Obama, Harris and Hillary did not serve? Under Obama-Biden VA approval was less than 50%. It is now at 91% under Trump.
Unemployment in December 2016 was 4.7%. February 2020 it was 3.5%. The latter is a lower number under Trump. Plus under Trump the Labor Participation rate is almost 3% higher than under Obama/Biden.
Foreign relations: Obama did not destroy ISIS, Trump did. Major trade deals as the USMCA, China trade, moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, the UAE and Israel treaty, and others to join. Trump is achieving peace in the Middle East when others failed
COVID response: Trump stopped all flights from China. Biden called him a racist and said Trump was overreacting.
One of Trump’s decisions was to speed up the vaccine research and simultaneously manufacture millions of potential doses. All of Biden’s “points of action on COVID” are already being done by Trump.
Personal attacks: Thesewriters made vicious personal attacks against the president.
Are these left wing talking points or are the writers jealous of Trump’s success?
Trump is best for the USA.
Dennis Billings
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.