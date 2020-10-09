Bob Woodward, journalist, interviewed President Donald J. Trump in person at The White House and by phone, and it’s all recorded and on record. So it’s not a hoax or fake news! You can actually hear our President talking to Bob Woodward in over 15 interviews about the virus. Woodward published the contents of the interviews with President Trump in a new book, “Rage.”
The president admitted that he deliberately downplayed the threat of the virus and he understood as far back as February the devastation the pandemic could unleash in the U.S. Trump made repeated statements to Woodward at odds with his public reassurances his administrational failure to mobilize against the explosion in U.S. infections.
On Feb. 7, Trump said, “this is deadly stuff, the virus is a killer that’s more deadly than even your strenuous flu,” yet he also said, “the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu” and it would “miraculously” disappear.”
In April, Trump told Woodward, and I quote our President, “The virus was the plague,” adding “it’s so transmissible, your wouldn’t believe it.”
About this time, Trump called on governors to lift state lockdowns and dismissed the need for masks and social distance. Trump said, “I always wanted to play it down and not create a panic.” The result is 200,000-plus dead Americans.
The Boston Globe said, “Trump mislead the American people and set the stage for a presentable catastrophe.”
So why didn’t he act on this information with strict public health measures and vigilant preparation for thousands of lives that could have been saved?
What would America be like today if President Trump had acted decisively in those early days and not denounced lockdowns and ramped up mask production? What if we had national testing system which Trump downplayed and let health experts guide our response? Multiple studies show that at least 80% of the deaths could have been avoided.
However, Trump did suggest by taking Lysol and Hydrochloride it would cure the virus. I have my own theory by having orange hair, like Trump which will emit gamma rays which destroys the virus.
David Hester
Buena Vista
