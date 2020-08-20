A recent letter advocates the national popular vote. The author states, “Let’s make sure every Coloradan’s voice matters…”
I agree.
What she doesn’t understand is if you live in rural areas of the United States, and not the highly populated urban and coastal states, you may as well not vote.
Your vote won’t count because the candidate for president won’t need it.
Increasingly, greater than half of all voters live in large cities. Candidates for president will not need to listen, nor take into consideration, the needs of voters living in rural areas.
Why should a candidate waste his/her time and money visiting our state? They need only the urban vote to win.
In 2016, President Trump won the votes of swing states like Wisconsin, Ohio and Pensylvania.
Did Hillary visit those states and listen to the voters and what they wanted? No, she disregarded those voters and rightfully lost those states. Under the current system, she needed their votes to win the election.
See it another way — water is a big issue in Colorado and the other six states in the compact.
Southern California would prefer to take all the water they can from the Colorado River vs. being limited and sharing water with Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and Arizona.
We want our rural voices heard, as well as the voices in large, urban, and coastal areas.
We all have a voice, and we must be heard, not ignored.
Keep the Electoral College.
A no vote to Proposition 113 means you disapprove of the National Vote Interstate Compact and you want Colorado to leave the Compact. Vote No.
Christine Ferguson
Buena Vista
