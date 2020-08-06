As the saying goes, “Don’t switch horses in midstream.” Chaffee County is in mid-stream with the comprehensive plan and Keith Baker has been an integral part of its update.
I’d like to see him continue his good work on it. In my dealings with him, I have found him to be approachable, a good listener, a good explainer, knowledgeable, and trustworthy.
I see no reason to switch horses in November, as I like the horse he’s riding on and the way he’s riding it.
Keith gets my vote for a second term as Chaffee County Commissioner.
Nancy Best
Buena Vista
