As the current District Attorney serving Fremont, Chaffee, Custer, and Park counties, Kaitlin Turner has done an excellent job at improving lines of communications between the DA’s office and local law enforcement.
She has earned the respect and support from law enforcement officials serving the counties in her district. None of this is surprising to the staff working at the Federal Correctional Complex located in Florence.
I had the pleasure of working with Ms. Turner for 8 years at the prison complex.
Through my position in the union, I was able to become well acquainted with her.
She did an outstanding job of helping our sworn federal law enforcement officers defend themselves when faced with frivolous complaints and lawsuits filed by inmates.
She went above and beyond in both her communications with and defense of staff. I know her to be honest, transparent, and extremely hard working.
The district would be lucky to keep her as district attorney. I and AFGE Local 1169 whole heartily endorse Kaitlin Turner in her bid for election as the district attorney for the 11th Judicial District.
Richard Arko
President Local 1169
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.