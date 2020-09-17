If you Google Ku Klux Klan, Salida, you can find a picture of the Klan in a float for the 4th of July 1925 on the internet. I have a receipt for Klan dues a Salidan paid in 1923 for his membership that I found in an old antique chest.
In the 1920s there were millions of Klan members and millions more who supported them. Looking back, you could truly say the U.S. was a racist country.
Fast forward to January, 2020, I would say the U.S. was not a racist country. Systemic racism is an opinion only, not validated because people have written books about it, and taught classes about it, and had seminars on it.
Lies do not become truth because they are repeated often enough. Opinion doesn’t become fact because it is repeated a million times.
Today probably 99% of Americans reject everything that the Klan stood for. Utopia, no. A heck of a lot better, definitely. Do we still need improvement, of course.
Should we tolerate the destruction of our cities, the burning of buildings that the poorest among us rely upon for their everyday needs, and the increased loss of life and livelihood that these protests have resulted in? This is not racial justice.
The Klan burned crosses, the current racial justice movement burns buildings. The oppressed have adopted the tactics of the former oppressors and now have become what they claim to hate.
George Floyd had enough fentanyl in his system to kill him, but he didn’t deserve to die by the hands of a rogue cop because of it.
Nor did little Mehki James deserve to die after he got his first barbershop haircut with his dad in Chicago this summer. He was riding in a car with his dad when a bullet took his life on Father’s Day. He was only three. I weep for him. And his parents.
He joins thousands before him in a never ending stream of violence that takes young black lives in Chicago and other cities. A stream of violence that has no beginning and no end.
While those who think they are morally superior protest and loot and riot for racial justice the carnage goes on. But it seems if you are not shot by a white cop, then your black life doesn’t matter, except to their families.
If you are black and are killed by a white cop you will have thousands protest in your name. But if you are 13-year-old Amaria Jones, and showing your mom a dance move in your house, and you die right in front of your mom from a stray bullet in Chicago, then a couple of new articles later you are forgotten except by your family.
Little Mehki’s life and Amaria’s life do not matter to the protesters. It appears only some black lives matter. The hypocrisy is deafening. But it appears much of the country is deaf.
Bob Fread
Buena Vista
