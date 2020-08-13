We’ve missed all the turmoil spreading across the country. Now, we may be facing the same stuff in our laid-back mountain community.
An article in last week’s Mountain Mail reported a group calling themselves the Community Equity Colation is pushing Chaffee County governments (Chaffee County commissioners, Salida. Buena Vista and Poncha Springs trustees) to issue a statement regarding “inequality and racism that exists in the county.”
The group feels systemic racism is pervasive in Chaffee County and the government bodies should indicate in a statement what actions steps should be taken to correct these problems.
First of all, who are these people? I’ve lived in the county 22 year and I don’t feel there is systemic racism in the county.
Before any statement is issued the governments need to check with other stakeholders.
Perhaps there are incidents or issues. These should be addressed with existing regulations and enforcement. Chaffee County doesn’t need a fringe group driving the narrative.
It seems to be in vogue to cry racism and to be a victim.
On a national level, several black leaders have refuted these claims.
Thomas Sowell, Robert Woodson (1776 project) and Leo Terrell are speaking out even against Black Lives Matter.
When you hear all these claims, think for yourself.
Bill Ferguson
Buena Vista
