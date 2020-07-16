After reading the frowny face letter written by Mr. and Mrs. Anderson in July 9 edition titled “July Fourth conduct disappointed this year,” I thought to myself, “This couple could surely use some smiles and hugs.”
Alas and curiously, the very two things banished by the toxic masks and corrosive social distancing seeded into our human society.
Jamie Pursley
Buena Vista
